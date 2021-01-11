Iowa City extends mask mandate

Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the mask mandate to May 31.

Bruce Teague, the mayor of Iowa City, leads the City Council meeting online at 7p.m. on September 1, 2020. Much of the meeting was focused around recent IFR protests and police brutality. Citizens feel the City Council has neglected their wishes.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s mask mandate to May 31.

According to a press release sent on Monday, the city cited COVID-19 a surge in cases nationwide and the city entering influenza season as reasons for the extension.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Teague installed the mandate on July 12, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a state public health emergency on March 16, but did not require a mask mandate.

Despite her and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller stating cities and counties could not go beyond the current disaster proclamations, many cities mandated masks in public spaces anyway.

Muscatine issued a mask mandate on July 5, but could not publicly enforce it.