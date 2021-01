No. 5 Iowa avenged its Christmas Day loss to No. 16 Minnesota with a win over the Golden Gophers, 86-71, on Sunday. Hawkeye forward Luka Garza led the game with 33 points.

Gallery | 19 Photos Shivansh Ahuja Players kneel before the national anthem during a men's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 86-71.