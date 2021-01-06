University of Iowa reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

As of Jan. 4, five students and 11 employees have tested positive for the virus.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus, with 16 members of the UI community testing positive for the virus.

As of Jan. 4, five students and 11 employees have self-reported testing positive. There are currently three students in quarantine in the residence halls and zero students in self-isolation.

In a campus-wide update sent on Wednesday, the UI provided mental health resources for the university community. The update said the UI Recreational Services team has worked over the last year to provide recreational opportunities that adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The update said Student Wellness and University Human Resources have a variety of online resources for students, including Mindfulness sessions, study break exercises, and nutrition consultations.

The 14-day rolling total for Johnson County as of Wednesday is 695.