Iowa extended its home winning streak on Wednesday with a second-half rally good enough to defeat visiting Minnesota. The late-game heroics were again led by freshman Caitlin Clark, who finished with a game-high 37 points.

Gallery | 20 Photos Shivansh Ahuja Cardboard cutouts are placed in seats during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 92-79.