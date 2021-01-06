Iowa women’s basketball team defeats Minnesota
The Hawkeyes improved to 8-1 and won their fourth conference game of the season.
January 6, 2021
The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 92-79, on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 8-1 (4-1) in the 2020-21 season.
Iowa came back from a 16 point deficit, and the Hawkeyes got the lead when sophomore guard Kate Martin made a layup with 3:34 on the clock in third quarter.
Freshman guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. It was Clark’s third double-double of the season.
The Hawkeyes shot 53.1 percent from the floor, while the Gophers had a 43.9 shooting percentage. It was the Hawkeyes’ 42nd straight victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The game was close early on, as the score was tied at 14 at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter. The Golden Gophers got a lead after that mark and were up, 27-19, at the end of the quarter.
Minnesota extended its lead to 16 in the second quarter, but Iowa cut that lead, giving Minnesota a 48-38 at halftime. Clark led all scorers in the first half with 19 points, who also led Iowa in rebounds with four. The Golden Gophers made eight 3-pointers in the first half.
Iowa came out hot in the beginning of the second half and cut the Minnesota lead to 51-48 with 6:33 left in the third quarter. Clark and sophomore guard Megan Meyer each made a 3-pointer in the first few minutes of the half.
At the end of the third quarter, the Hawkeyes were up, 68-61. By the 4:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes were up, 80-66.
Iowa plays next at Northwestern on Saturday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Isaac Goffin is the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a sophomore at the University of...