Iowa women’s basketball team defeats Minnesota

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-1 and won their fourth conference game of the season.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives to the rim during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 92-79, on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 8-1 (4-1) in the 2020-21 season.

Iowa came back from a 16 point deficit, and the Hawkeyes got the lead when sophomore guard Kate Martin made a layup with 3:34 on the clock in third quarter.

Freshman guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. It was Clark’s third double-double of the season.

The Hawkeyes shot 53.1 percent from the floor, while the Gophers had a 43.9 shooting percentage. It was the Hawkeyes’ 42nd straight victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game was close early on, as the score was tied at 14 at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter. The Golden Gophers got a lead after that mark and were up, 27-19, at the end of the quarter.

Minnesota extended its lead to 16 in the second quarter, but Iowa cut that lead, giving Minnesota a 48-38 at halftime. Clark led all scorers in the first half with 19 points, who also led Iowa in rebounds with four. The Golden Gophers made eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Iowa came out hot in the beginning of the second half and cut the Minnesota lead to 51-48 with 6:33 left in the third quarter. Clark and sophomore guard Megan Meyer each made a 3-pointer in the first few minutes of the half.

At the end of the third quarter, the Hawkeyes were up, 68-61. By the 4:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes were up, 80-66.

Iowa plays next at Northwestern on Saturday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.