University of Iowa reports 21 cases of COVID-19 among students, employees

As of Dec. 30, nine students and 12 employees have reported testing positive.
January 4, 2021
The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus, with 21 members of the UI community self-reporting testing positive for the virus.
As of Dec. 30, nine students and 12 employees have self-reported testing positive, bringing the student semester-to-date total to 2,829, and the employee semester-to-date total to 362.
There are no students in quarantine or in isolation in the residence halls, according to a campus-wide update sent on Monday. Students remain winter break until Jan. 25.
In Johnson County, the 14-day rolling total is 659 as of Monday.
