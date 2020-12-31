Warnock shines in return from injury

Iowa guard McKenna Warnock drives to the rim during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 66-61.

Sophomore forward McKenna Warnock missed Iowa’s Dec. 22 game against Western Illinois because of an injury. But she was ready to go in the Hawkeyes’ 90-84 win over Rutgers on New Year’s Eve.

Playing almost 39 minutes, the Marshall, Wisconsin, native had 18 points and nine rebounds. Fifteen of those points came in the first half off five 3-pointers.

Clearly, Warnock’s injury didn’t become an issue for her during the game, especially considering those five 3-pointers were a career best for her.

“It was great,” Warnock said. “Obviously, an injury is never fun to have but my team really helped me in that [the team] never looked down on me or anything like that.”

Warnock missed her first 3-point attempt of the game, which she took less than a minute after tipoff. After that, Warnock recorded her first 3-point make on a fast break that was caused by a steal from guard Kate Martin. The bucket was Iowa’s first of the game and gave the Hawkeyes a 3-2 lead.

Warnock made her second 3-pointer less than two minutes later.

Warnock wasn’t done in the first period after two triples. She also made a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the first and another right before time expired in the opening quarter, the latter coming off a Scarlet Knights turnover.

“My teammates just found me,” Warnock said. “Some of them were difficult passes as well, but they had good open eyes on the floor, and they found me in some open areas and then once I did make it, they were all cheering for me so that definitely helps with your confidence when everyone believes in you on your team.”

After pouring in three of her first four 3-pointers early, Warnock didn’t cash in from downtown again until there was about a minute remaining in the first half.

Following her scorching performance in the first half, Warnock did not score in the third period. So, she found another way contribute – corralling four rebounds in that time frame.

“We talk about doing a lot of things off the ball,” Warnock said. “So, I think just trying to set some back screens, do some weak side things to help clear it up for other people and for me it’s been a lot more about rebounding and on defense is what we talk about so just getting that box outs, even if I don’t get the rebound just so we can get the next possession.”

Warnock got her final points of the day when she drove in for a layup that went in as she was fouled with about eight minutes left in the game. She made the ensuing free throw and played the entire final quarter.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder wasn’t a bit surprised that Warnock came back performing at a high level after her injury.

“She’s a warrior,” Bluder said. “I knew she would. She’s practiced just fine since she’s been back from Christmas and we might have been able to push her for the Western Illinois game if we needed to. We didn’t think we needed to, and we were really in a situation where we wanted her to be strong for the Big Ten season so I’m happy that she’s back because she’s a big factor for us.”

Warnock’s presence was felt by her teammates, who also liked how she moved the ball throughout the game, even if it only resulted in one assist for her.

“It’s so nice,” junior center Monika Czinano said. “She can stretch the floor really well. She’s a really great passer. It just opens everything up for us. I think we become a better attacking team. So, I think having her back, having her healthy, obviously this was a great game coming back from an injury you can kind of feel a little bit of it. So, I think it was great for her confidence, confidence for the team overall. Yeah, I’m really happy to have her back.”

Warnock has been having an impressive season so far, as she is averaging 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. She and the Hawkeyes will hit the hardwood again on Sunday for a matchup with Illinois in Champaign. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed on BTN+.