Tyler Linderbaum returning to Iowa for 2021 season

The junior was ranked as the No. 2 draft-eligible center by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum throws a block during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum had an NFL decision to make, and his decision will have Hawkeye fans excited for the 2021 season.

The junior announced on Twitter Thursday that he will return to the Hawkeyes next season as a senior and put his NFL future on hold. Linderbaum was the No. 2 draft-eligible center in the upcoming draft according to ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

“The 2020 season was both challenging and incredible rewarding,” Linderbaum said on Twitter. “I had the best time playing football with great teammates and coaches who are invested in making me a better player and a better person. The chance to play football in the NFL is a dream of mine, but I am not done being an Iowa Hawkeye.

“There are only a few years where I can play college football, and I believe there is more to do and more to learn. I look forward to continuing to work with my teammates and coaches to reach my potential in 2021. The countdown is on until we swarm again. I can’t wait. Go Hawks!”

Excited for the future, Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/O4nJ5lrlWv — Tyler Linderbaum (@TLinderbaum) December 31, 2020

Linderbaum is a two-year starter at center for the Hawkeyes. The Solon, Iowa, native joined the program in 2018 as a defensive lineman before flipping to offense before the 2019 season.

For his play in 2020, Linderbaum was selected to the All-Big Ten first team by the conference’s media. He has also been named second-team All-American by various outlets and is a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.