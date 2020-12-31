Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist
December 31, 2020

123120-Wbballvrutgers-DMH-slideshow001+copy
Gallery|20 Photos
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
The Iowa Womens Basketball Team stands for the National Anthem before their game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on December 31 2020.
Facebook Comments