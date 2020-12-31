Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist December 31, 2020
Hawkeyes maintain composure against physical Rutgers team
Warnock shines in return from injury
Iowa women’s basketball defeats Rutgers
Iowa wrestling announces 2020-21 schedule
Tyler Linderbaum returning to Iowa for 2021 season
Multimedia
This Year in Photos – 2020
Photos: Health care workers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
Latest News
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Purdue
Photos: Iowa Men’s Basketball v. Gonzaga
The Scoreboard: Dec. 18, 2020
Photos: Iowa Basketball vs. Northern Illinois
Photos: Iowa Football v. Wisconsin
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Iowa State
On the Record: Dec. 11, 2020
The Scoreboard: Dec. 11, 2020
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in