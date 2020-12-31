Do Gummy Vitamins Work? Get Value for the Money and a Good Product

You’ve been hearing a lot about gummy vitamins as of late. And, well, you’re wondering: do gummy vitamins work?

Yes, they do! However, they’re not perfect. They do have some downsides, some of which could steer you away from them.

Curious as to the pros and cons of gummy vitamins? Looking to learn more about them in general? Then read on because we’re going to cover them in detail below.

Do Gummy Vitamins Work?

Simply put: yes, gummy vitamins work. They offer all of the vitamins and nutrients that are offered by conventional vitamins. As such, they can help to make up for deficiencies in one’s diet.

Nutrients that are commonly contained in gummy vitamins include the following.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is needed to promote healthy vision, a strong immune system, and sufficient reproductive capabilities. It also helps many of the organs to function. It’s most commonly found in foods like broccoli, fish, and fortified cereals.

While Vitamin A deficiency is not common in the western world, it does tend to present itself in underprivileged countries. Fortunately, it’s available in many gummy vitamins, which will ensure that you’re getting your daily dose.

B Vitamins

There are all kinds of B Vitamins, each of which serves a different function. Together, they work to aid the overall function of the body, giving energy to the body and mind and increasing the speed of the metabolism.

B Vitamin deficiency is fairly common and can have seismic effects on the nervous system and the cardiovascular system. The good thing is that B Vitamins are commonly found in gummy vitamins and can easily be consumed if needed.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps to protect cells in the body. If a person becomes highly deficient in Vitamin C, he or she can develop scurvy, a condition that leads to rash, bleeding gum, and general fatigue.

Though most human beings get sufficient Vitamin C, some miss out. Regardless, gummy vitamins do contain it and can help to ensure that you’re getting your daily fill.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies there is. It can lead to a number of problems, from fatigue to depression and, in the worst of cases, misshapen bones.

The primary source of Vitamin D is the sun. Getting sufficient sunlight will ensure that you get your fill. However, if you’re like many people and you lack sunlight exposure, you’ll need to supplement with something else, a gummy vitamin being a viable option.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is very rarely deficient. As long as you’re eating two to three meals a day, you’re likely getting more than enough of it.

That said, some individuals — particularly those who have trouble digesting dietary fat — can be deficient in it. As such, they need to consume more of it than do others.

Fortunately, Vitamin E is contained in most gummy vitamins. Eat one of these vitamins a day, and you’ll provide your cells with protection from free radicals.

Minerals

There are all sorts of minerals contained within gummy vitamins, some of the most common being zinc, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous. These minerals do quite a bit for the body, aiding in both health, heart health, muscular health, and brain health.

Though most of these minerals are easily consumed via everyday foods, you might find that you’re coming up short on one or more of them. If so, you can get them by eating gummy vitamins.

The Advantages of Gummy Vitamins

There are quite a few advantages of gummy vitamins. The most prominent of these advantages include the following.

Good Taste

The biggest advantage of gummy vitamins is their taste. These vitamins are not just edible, they’re actually enjoyable to eat as well. Available in a variety of flavors, there’s sure to be one you like.

Easy Consumption

Swallowing pills isn’t for everyone. In fact, some people hate it so much that they aren’t able to swallow their vitamins daily. As a result, they often don’t take them.

But gummy vitamins are made for easy consumption. You don’t have to dread taking them because they’re similar to candy. And who doesn’t like candy?

Affordable

Gummy vitamins are in right now, and so are being manufactured by all kinds of companies. To compete in the marketplace, these companies are trying to keep their prices low. As such, gummy vitamins are very affordable.

Great for the Skin and Hair

In addition to providing the benefits that other vitamins provide, gummy vitamins also help the skin and hair, making them smoother, silkier, and healthier overall. Try these natural vitamins for hair and skin improvement.

The Downsides of Gummy Vitamins

While gummy vitamins provide many benefits, they’re not without their downsides. The primary of these downsides include:

Unnecessary Consumption of Potentially Harmful Substances

No, gummy vitamins aren’t going to singlehandedly kill you. However, they’re not as healthy as vitamin pills or capsules. This is because, in order to help them taste and look good, they’re loaded with a range of sugars and food colorings.

These sugars can be bad not only for your cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems but for your teeth and gums as well. That said, as long as you take them sparingly (and brush your teeth afterward), you should avoid most of their undesirable effects.

Inaccurate Nutrient Listings

A common issue found with gummy vitamins is that their labels contain inaccurate listings of the nutrients contained within. For instance, the label might show that the vitamin contains 60mg of Vitamin C when it actually only contains 30.

If you’re trying to meticulously meet your limits every day, this could pose a problem. Plus, it can be worrying to not know exactly what’s going into your body.

That said, this is not a huge issue. Gummy vitamins are in no way harmful to your body. They’re just not as well-measured as pill vitamins.

Fewer Nutrients Than in Pill Vitamins

Generally speaking, gummy vitamins contain fewer nutrients than do pill vitamins. This is because they have to make room for sugars and other ingredients, and can’t contain as many nutrients altogether.

Though the number of nutrients differs from vitamin to vitamin, it’s not abnormal for a gummy vitamin to have 12 nutrients while a pill vitamin has as many as 30. In other words, gummy vitamins are lacking in some ways.

Potential for Overeating

There is a minimum amount of nutrients that you should be getting each day. However, what you might not know is that there are maximum limits that you should be staying under as well. This is particularly true for vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K.

Because they taste so good, gummy vitamins can make it difficult to stay under these numbers. As such, when using them, you must resist the urge to overeat.

This is primarily an issue for children, as kids are more apt to see them as sweet treats. Note, though, that adults can fall into that trap as well.

Who’s the Best Candidate for Gummy Vitamins?

In truth, everyone is a good candidate for gummy vitamins. Their sugar content is quite low and will have very little negative effect on the body. Their benefits far outweigh any drawbacks that they might have.

That said, some individuals will benefit from them more so than others. Perhaps no one will benefit from them more than kids. Because kids can be picky eaters and because they tend to be repulsed by pills, delicious gummy vitamins can make a terrific replacement option for them.

Another group of people who could benefit from gummy vitamins are those who have a hard time swallowing pills. Gummy vitamins don’t need to be swallowed whole. They’re chewed and swallowed in little pieces in the same way that conventional food is.

Gummy vitamins can also serve as motivation for those who have trouble getting excited over taking pills every morning. Knowing that you’ll get to taste something delicious can work as a healthy incentive for getting your daily vitamins and nutrients.

Looking for Similar Info?

Now that you have an answer to “do gummy vitamins work?”, you might be searching for similar info. If so, you’re in the right place. Our website has you covered.

We cover all sorts of topics, from health to lifestyle to fitness and more. We’re sure to have something you can use.

Check out some of our other articles right now!