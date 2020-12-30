Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon earns consensus All-American status

The junior is the 27th Hawkeye to accomplish that feat.

Iowa Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon raises his fist as the Hawkeyes take to their home field for the first time in the season during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday, becoming the 27th Hawkeye in program history to earn consensus All-American status.

A player must gain first-team status on three of the five All-American teams used to consider consensus status to achieve the feat. Nixon was already named a first-team All-American by Sporting News and the Associated Press, so the FWAA honor clinched consensus status.

The honor ensures that a portrait of Nixon will hand in Iowa’s All-American room at its Hansen Football Performance Center.

Nixon is the 12th Hawkeye to earn the honor under Kirk Ferentz, joining tight end Dallas Clark (2002), offensive guard Eric Steinbach (2002), offensive tackle Robert Gallery (2003), kicker Nate Kaeding (2003), running back Shonn Greene (2008), defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (2010), offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (2014), defensive back Desmond King (2015), defensive back Josh Jackson (2017), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), and kicker Keith Duncan (2019). Nixon also joins Hawkeye legends including Nile Kinnick, Chuck Long, and Alex Karras as consensus All-Americans.

Nixon, the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, led the conference in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, native played one season at Iowa Western before joining the Hawkeye program in 2018. Nixon redshirted in 2018 and only started one game in 2019 before becoming one of the best players in the country in 2020.

Nixon is the only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.

Nixon, a junior, has not announced whether he will declare for the NFL draft or return to Iowa for another season.