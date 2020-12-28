Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson declares for NFL Draft

The senior had the opportunity to return for another season, but opted to turn pro.

Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson throws a block during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras was only sacked once on the day.

Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson announced on social media Monday that he has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The senior, like every other player, had the opportunity to return for another year of eligibility because of an NCAA blanket waiver, but opted to turn pro. Jackson is the third Hawkeye to declare for the draft since Dec. 24, joining senior wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith.

“My time in Iowa City has mean the world to me,” Jackson’s post said, “and I can’t wait to make you all proud as I prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Jackson redshirted upon arriving in Iowa City in 2016, but then spent the next four seasons as Iowa’s starter at left tackle. For his play this season, the Detroit, Michigan, native was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media.

Jackson received interest as a draft prospect heading into the 2019 season, but suffered an injury in the season opener and missed three games. He opted to return to Iowa for his senior season to improve his play and his draft stock.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports ranked Jackson as his 81st-best prospect in the upcoming draft, equivalent to Jackson being selected in the third round. Other analysts will continue to evaluate Jackson leading up to the draft, and could have him higher on their boards.