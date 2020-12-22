Iowa women’s basketball team defeats Western Illinois to move to 5-1 on the season

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Western Illinois, 92-65, on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeye are now 5-1 (1-1) in the 2020-21 season.

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark had her first career triple-double, with 13 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds. Junior center Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 19 points.

The Hawkeyes shot 44 percent from the floor, while the Leathernecks shot 37 percent.

The Leathernecks got the first basket of the game, and were up 10-9 at the first media timeout with 4:49 to go in the first quarter. But, the Hawkeyes battled back to take an 18-16 lead at the end of the opening period

The Hawkeyes extended their lead in the second half, and at halftime, were up 41-29.

At the end of the third quarter, the Hawkeyes were up 68-46.

Iowa’s next game is on New Year’s Eve against Rutgers. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be streamed on BTN+.