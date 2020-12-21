UI athletics department reports 14 positive COVID-19 tests out of 443 tests conducted

Spectators and players do the Hawkeye Wave during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

The University of Iowa athletics department conducted 443 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Dec. 14-20 and received 14 positive tests and 429 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began on May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 345 positive tests, 11,950 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17 and will quarantine at him home until Dec. 27. Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta said on a video conference Monday that other football staff members and/or football players were also among the positive tests, but would not specify beyond that, aside from the clarification that positive tests were not solely from the football program.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.