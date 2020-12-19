Iowa men’s basketball falls to Gonzaga in battle of top-three teams

The top-ranked Zags out-shot and out-played the No. 3 Hawkeyes to win at The Sanford Pentagon.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa center Luka Garza attempts a basket during the first half of the Iowa v. Gonzaga basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon. Gonzaga basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon. Gonzaga leads against Iowa with a score of 51-37 after the first half. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

The top-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team defeated No. 3 Iowa, 99-88, at the Sanford Pentagon to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss of the 2020-21 season.

The Zags improve to 4-0 on the season and hold onto the top ranking in the nation, while the Hawkeyes fall to 6-1.

Iowa center Luka Garza made a move in the post and hit a shot near the basket for the game’s first points. The two teams continued to trade shots early in the game, including a step-back 3-pointer from Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp. Then the Zags took over when the Hawkeyes went on an offensive lull.

Gonzaga went on a 13-0 scoring run and converted on seemingly all of their shots. At one point in the first half, Iowa missed nine of 10 field goal attempts.

At halftime, Gonzaga led Iowa, 51-37.

Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, the potential top pick in next season’s NBA Draft, scored 18 points and converted on five of his six 3-pointers in the first half.

As a team, Gonzaga hit 19-of-33 shots from the field before halftime compared to Iowa’s 16-of-35. The Zags also outshot the Hawkeyes from deep, converting on 10 of their 16 attempts compared to the 2-of-10 mark from Iowa.

C.J. Fredrick, a sharpshooter and key perimeter defender for the Hawkeyes, picked up his second foul and went to the bench at the 13:48 mark of the first half.

In the second half, Iowa got back in the game.

At one point, Iowa even closed Gonzaga’s lead, which was as large as 20 points, back to single-digits. But the Zags kept hitting shots and securing key rebounds to take down the Hawkeyes.

Garza finished the game with 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wieskamp scored 20 and hit three 3-pointers.

Joe Toussaint scored 14 points and made an impact in his time on the court. The sophomore’s quickness gave Gonzaga’s defense troubles, and Toussaint took advantage by getting to the basket. Starting point guard Jordan Bohannon scored two points on 1-of-8 shooting and committed four turnovers.

Suggs led Gonzaga with 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The freshman hit seven 3-pointers, collected six rebounds, and dished out four assists. Corey Kispert scored 13 points for Gonzaga, and Drew Timme was good for 15. Joel Ayayi collected 18 rebounds for the Zags.

As a team, Gonzaga out-shot Iowa, 51 percent to 47 percent. The Zags also out-rebounded the Hawkeyes, 49-37. The Zags hit 13 3-pointers compared to the Hawkeyes’ four.

Iowa hosts Purdue on Dec. 22 to open Big Ten play.