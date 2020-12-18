The Scoreboard: Dec. 18, 2020

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Sports Reporter Chris Werner and DI Documentary Director Jake Maish to talk about the cancelation of this weekend’s Iowa-Michigan football game and preview No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball’s matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Fall, South Dakota, on Saturday.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.