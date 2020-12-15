Iowa women’s basketball game at Ohio State postponed

The game was scheduled for Saturday.

Lisa Bluder, head coach of the women’s basketball team at Iowa, talks to the team during a time out at the game between Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 9,2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones in a close game, 82-80.

The Iowa women’s basketball team’s game at Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Ohio State program. The decision was announced Tuesday.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff, along with consultation from the Big Ten Conference, made the decision to postpone the game.

Both Iowa and Ohio State will work together with the Big Ten to determine possible rescheduling options later in the season.

Iowa will return to the court on Dec. 22 when it plays Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game starts at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on BTN+.

Iowa is 4-1 (1-1) in the 2020-21 season.