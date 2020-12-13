Iowa football will host Michigan for Champions Week

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines play Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson prepares to block during a football game between Iowa and Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The Wolverines celebrated homecoming and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-3.

The Iowa football team will host Michigan next Saturday as part of the Big Ten’s Champions Week, the conference announced Sunday.

The matchup at Kinnick Stadium will start at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Iowa (6-2) is on a six-game winning streak and just beat Wisconsin 28-7 to close out the regular season. Michigan (2-4) has not played since Nov. 28. A team COVID-19 outbreak forced the Wolverines to cancel their last two games against Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan has lost four of the last five games it has played.

Iowa lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor last season, 10-3.

Here is the full Champions Week schedule: