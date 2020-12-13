Iowa football will host Michigan for Champions Week
The Hawkeyes and Wolverines play Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.
December 13, 2020
The Iowa football team will host Michigan next Saturday as part of the Big Ten’s Champions Week, the conference announced Sunday.
The matchup at Kinnick Stadium will start at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Iowa (6-2) is on a six-game winning streak and just beat Wisconsin 28-7 to close out the regular season. Michigan (2-4) has not played since Nov. 28. A team COVID-19 outbreak forced the Wolverines to cancel their last two games against Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan has lost four of the last five games it has played.
Iowa lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor last season, 10-3.
Here is the full Champions Week schedule:
🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆
Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020
One last time in Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa vs. Michigan. Saturday. 6 p.m. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/iU0BUyyw5t
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 13, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...