Social media reactions following Iowa’s 28-7 victory over Wisconsin
Here’s what fans had to say after the Hawkeyes won their sixth game in a row.
December 12, 2020
The No. 16 Iowa football team defeated Wisconsin 28-7 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After an 0-2 start, the Hawkeyes finished the regular season 6-2.
Iowa led 6-0 at half, but scored three touchdowns in the final two quarters to run away from Wisconsin.
Here’s what fans, reporters, and others had to say on social media following the game.
🚨 EMOTIONAL KIRK ALERT 🚨 https://t.co/jeRGHQ6uXJ
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) December 13, 2020
I stand corrected. https://t.co/REOjFNfy0D
— Anna Kayser (@kayserannam) December 12, 2020
Iowa football gets better throughout the year. If we had 3 warmup games against UNI, Miami OH and Iowa State we would’ve finished 12-0 but it doesn’t matter. 7-2 is the goal! https://t.co/r1Wo5Ebuyn
— James Daniels (@jamsdans) December 13, 2020
New Achievement Unlocked: All Trophies Collected#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ID5TbId7jX
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 13, 2020
Everybody knows snow angels are for winners ❄️: pic.twitter.com/K3wzfrgZS0
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) December 13, 2020
What a week…
Tue – MBB win over #16 North Carolina
Wed – WBB comeback, game winner over Iowa State
Fri – MBB win over Iowa State
Sat – Football wins the Heartland Trophy over Wisconsin#Hawkeyes
— Jarek Andrzejewski TV (@Local4Jarek) December 13, 2020
Have to think Iowa will be the early favorite in the B1G West next year. WIn the next two and could be preseason Top 10
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) December 13, 2020
There are literally not enough words to describe how unbelievable the guys in our locker room are. To battle through everything the last 8 months & to start 0-2 and come together and rebound for 6 straight…these guys are incredible! Very fortunate to be part of this team! 🐤🐤
— Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) December 13, 2020
@HawkeyeFootball How sweet it is! ##HawksWin #TrophyCollection #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4mNvLPRLtL
— Kelton Copeland (@CopelandKelton) December 13, 2020
What’s Linderbaum’s 40? Man was scootin https://t.co/b7IpBWil6J
— LeShun Daniels Jr. (@LeShunDanielsJr) December 13, 2020
The 🐂 Comes to IC!! BIG WIN!! @HawkeyeFootball 6 in a row ‼️😤
— Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs74) December 13, 2020
Hawk's nest is full pic.twitter.com/T7vrbHLgaZ
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 13, 2020
From 0-2, to six in a row. I was (wrongly) concerned that Kirk could lose the locker room after that 0-2 start on the heels of the offseason that Iowa went through. The opposite happened; they grew closer together. Hats off to all involved.
— Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) December 12, 2020
That’s 6 straight Big Ten wins for the Hawkeyes. Just the 2nd time Iowa has done that in a season since 2005.
Sure would’ve been nice if they could’ve played Ohio State to see who the best team in the Big Ten actually is.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 12, 2020
No Big Ten team has more wins than YOUR Iowa Hawkeyes
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 13, 2020
The Heartland Trophy is Home! | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/I1P8avjKaI
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 13, 2020
idea @tommylang1630 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/M0ZAIX6Tb4
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 13, 2020
*record scratch*
*freeze frame*
Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JRewTp2VUu
— Pizzayolo (@pizzayolo96) December 12, 2020
No disrespect to Northwestern, who won the division and beat Iowa, but Iowa’s probably the best team in the B1G West this year.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 12, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...