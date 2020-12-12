Social media reactions following Iowa’s 28-7 victory over Wisconsin

Here’s what fans had to say after the Hawkeyes won their sixth game in a row.

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) reacts to the tackle of Wisconsin wide receiver Jordan DiBenedetto (31) by teammates during the second quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa defeated Wisconsin with a score of 28-7.

The No. 16 Iowa football team defeated Wisconsin 28-7 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After an 0-2 start, the Hawkeyes finished the regular season 6-2.

Iowa led 6-0 at half, but scored three touchdowns in the final two quarters to run away from Wisconsin.

Here’s what fans, reporters, and others had to say on social media following the game.