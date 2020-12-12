Smith-Marsette scores 53-yard touchdown, appears to hurt himself on celebration in end zone
The senior wide receiver has two touchdowns on the day.
December 12, 2020
The Iowa football team has finally connected on a deep ball.
On first and 10 from the Hawkeye 47-yard line, quarterback Spencer Petras fired a deep pass to an open Ihmir Smith-Marsette downfield. The senior wide receiver caught it and flipped into the end zone for the 53-yard score.
It was the second score of the day for Smith-Marsette, who has seven receptions for 140 yards. But Smith-Marsette appeared to hurt his left ankle on his celebration and went to the locker room.
The Hawkeyes lead 21-7 entering the fourth quarter.
PETRAS WITH THE DIME TO IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/05bvtnqBc3
— Iowa Nostalgia (@RetroHawkeyes) December 12, 2020
UPDATE: Smith-Marsette is out of the locker room and wearing a boot on his left foot.
