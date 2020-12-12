Smith-Marsette scores 53-yard touchdown, appears to hurt himself on celebration in end zone

The senior wide receiver has two touchdowns on the day.

Dec.+12%2C+2020%3B+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+USA%3B++%5BREST+OF+CUTLINE+HERE%5D+Iowa+wide+receiver+Ihmir+Smith-Marsette+reaches+for+a+pass+during+the+first+quarter+of+the+Iowa+v.+Wisconsin+football+game+at+Kinnick+Stadium.+Iowa+leads+Wisconsin+with+a+score+of+6-0+at+halftime.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Katie+Goodale%2FDaily+Iowan+via+USA+TODAY+Network

Katie Goodale-Daily Iowan via Im

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; [REST OF CUTLINE HERE] Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reaches for a pass during the first quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa leads Wisconsin with a score of 6-0 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 12, 2020

The Iowa football team has finally connected on a deep ball.

On first and 10 from the Hawkeye 47-yard line, quarterback Spencer Petras fired a deep pass to an open Ihmir Smith-Marsette downfield. The senior wide receiver caught it and flipped into the end zone for the 53-yard score.

It was the second score of the day for Smith-Marsette, who has seven receptions for 140 yards. But Smith-Marsette appeared to hurt his left ankle on his celebration and went to the locker room.

The Hawkeyes lead 21-7 entering the fourth quarter.

UPDATE: Smith-Marsette is out of the locker room and wearing a boot on his left foot.

Facebook Comments