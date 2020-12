No. 3 Iowa’s size advantage up front was too much for visiting Iowa State as the Hawkeyes cruised to a 105-77 victory at Carver Hawkeye on Friday. Iowa’s fourth consecutive win was headlined by forward Luka Garza’s 34 points.

