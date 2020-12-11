On the Record: Dec. 11, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Sabine Martine, a news reporter covering higher education, discusses her story on the University of Iowa’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan. The plan, expected to be done this year, has been delayed because of COVID-19. Executive editor Sarah Watson discusses her story on the impact COVID-19 has had on the UI Hospitals and Clinics and how the hospital plans to rollout vaccines to its frontline health care workers. Finally, news reporter covering UIHC Lillian Poulson talks about her story that dove into the fatigue, anxiety, and stress health care workers are experiencing as the pandemic continues. She spoke with nurses at the hospital and heard their personal stories related to the virus.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.