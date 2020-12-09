Iowa women’s basketball comes from behind to beat Iowa State

Iowa Guard Kate Martin and Forward Monika Czinano participate in the introductions during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 85-78.

Iowa women’s basketball won a thriller against the Iowa State Cyclones, 82-80, to advance its home-win streak to 39 games and win against the Cyclones for the fifth year in a row.

Iowa struggled at three in the first half – going only 4-of-16 from deep – while Iowa State made 10 3-point shots. Star freshman point guard Caitlin Clark was held to just 3-10 shooting and eight points in the first half.

The Hawkeyes trailed through the first three quarters and started the fourth trailing 73-56. But they found their fire in the fourth, tying the game at 75-75 with just over three minutes left. In the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes went on a 14-0 run and outscored Iowa State 26-7.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes traded the lead for the last three minutes, and with 22 seconds left in the game, Caitlin Clark hit a long three to put the Hawkeyes up 82-80. That proved to be the game-winning shot.

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens was a force for the Cyclones, ending the night with a double-double, posting 35 points and 13 rebounds.

In the comeback victory, Clark led the team with 32 points and six assists. Two other Hawkeyes joined Clark in double-digit scoring. Junior center Monika Czinano had 16 points, and sophomore forward McKenna Warnock had 14.