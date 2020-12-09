Iowa defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon named Nagurski Finalist

The junior has 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2020.

Iowa Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon goes to block Northwestern Running Back Isaiah Bowser during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Daviyon Nixon, an Iowa junior defensive lineman, was named one of the five finalist for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

The trophy is awarded to the national defensive player of the year.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, native was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy award on Monday. Nixon is the one player in the country named to all three awards lists.

His 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2020 season leads the Big Ten, and his 41 tackles are the most for a defensive lineman in the conference. He also has one interception this season, which he returned 71 yards for his first career touchdown against Penn State in Week 5.

Nixon’s other statistics include one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and one quarterback hurry.

Former Iowa linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were previous finalists for the award.

The Nagurski Trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 23.

Nixon will hit the field next on Saturday versus Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. and FS1 will be televising the game.