UI reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, UI experts appointed to advisory council

The university is reporting that 16 students and six employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Dec. 4, there have been 22 new positive coronavirus cases in the UI community.

In a campus-wide update sent on Monday, 16 students and six employees have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of students who have tested positive this semester is 2,750 and the total number of employees is 306.

The university said there are no students in quarantine and two self-isolating in the residence halls.

As the state plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Iowa Department of Public Health selected four experts from the UI to serve on the Infectious Disease Advisory Council.

UI Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson, UI College of Public Health Dean Edith Parker, UI Hospitals and Clinics bioethicist Lauris Kaldjian, and UIHC infectious disease specialist Jorge Salinas will work with other experts across the state to develop vaccine distribution guidance.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowans will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in a few months.

Health care workers and long-term care facility residents and employees will likely receive the vaccine first, but the UI expects the general public to have access to the vaccines by mid-2021.

Johnson County Health officials expect for the county to receive a shipment of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 14.