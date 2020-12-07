Iowa football’s Chauncey Golston named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston pursues the running back during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State on November 7, 2020.

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston was named as one of the 24 semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Monday.

The award, presented at the end of the season, is given to the best IMPACT player on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Golston has 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, one pass break-up, two quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. The 4.5 sacks rank fourth in the Big Ten and the 7.5 tackles for loss rank seventh in the conference. The senior is coming off a season high eight tackle game against Illinois, and he caused a fumble late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska to ensure an Iowa victory.

The Detroit native was one of four Big Ten players to be named a semifinalist.

Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell won the award in 2017. Last season, former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was a quarterfinalist for the award.

The six finalists for the award will be announced on Jan. 8, and the winner will be announced on Feb. 21.