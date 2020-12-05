Social media reactions following Iowa’s comeback victory over Illinois
The Hawkeyes are 5-2 after winning their fifth game in a row.
December 5, 2020
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Twitter users went after Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras early in the game when Iowa was trailing Illinois 14-0.
Following the team’s 35-21 comeback victory, in which Petras threw three touchdowns, fans were more positive.
Here’s what Iowa fans, reporters, coaches, and others had to say after the fifth Hawkeye win in a row.
i-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-ini #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/AkWiDVEBoY
— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) December 6, 2020
Iowa will have a chance next week (vs. Wisconsin) to possess all four of its rivalry trophies for the first time since 2015. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) December 6, 2020
Kirk Ferentz (with a smirk) talking about the Wildcat plays at the end of the game:
“I can assure you we are not trying to start a quarterback controversy.”
— Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) December 6, 2020
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 5, 2020
/Illinois takes 14-0 lead, Lovie burns TOs at the end of the half
“L-listen. We got into this thing with the best of intentions.”
BANG
/Iowa scores 35 straight points
“Oh, you were finished? Well then allow me to retort!”
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) December 5, 2020
I’m still clapping btw
— MamaHawk (@xrayanneiowa) December 6, 2020
That’s 7 straight wins and 12 of 13 over Illinois. Lets hunt Badgers.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) December 5, 2020
well, time to delete a lot of tweets
This is a scheduled tweet
— Hawkize (@hawkize) December 6, 2020
Always a great feeling to come back home and get the W! Absolutely love the fight in this team! #Hawkeyes 🐤🐤
— Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) December 6, 2020
Hawkeyes are 1-0 since I cooked little smokies and meatballs in the same crockpot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jBxFWJaD2S
— Katie Jo (@KatieJo512) December 6, 2020
A ton of credit to the Iowa offensive coaches. One look at the numbers and it’s clear that conversations were had after the 0-2 start. Particularly in dealing with Petras, who has drastically reduced his rate of turnovers, and he’s more conscious of making mistakes now. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) December 6, 2020
Congrats @Samlaporta we were super crazy happy for you!! Let’s Goooooo💪💪 https://t.co/mLiiGcPSxu
— Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) December 6, 2020
let’s get that NY6
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) December 6, 2020
Let’s go hawks ! Drinks on me at hotel! #letsgohawks #fightforiowa #swarmlife pic.twitter.com/JhXcgORZTq
— Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) December 6, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...