Hawkeyes overcome early deficit, defeat Illini for fifth consecutive victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Earlier this season, the Hawkeyes lost after leading 17-0 in the first quarter. On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Iowa overcame an early 14-0 deficit and defeated Illinois 35-21.

The Hawkeyes improve to 5-2 on the season and have now won five games in a row.

Illinois scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives of the day. On the team’s first drive, Illini quarterback Brandon Peters connected with tight end Daniel Barker up the seam for a 24-yard touchdown that opened the day’s scoring. Toward the start of the second quarter, Peters connected with wide receiver Josh Imartorbhebhe for another score on a play that was initially ruled incomplete before a review reversed the call.

Ninety seconds into the second quarter, Illinois led 14-0.

Iowa punted on its next drive, but then scored on four straight possessions. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught the first touchdown of his career to put Iowa on the board with 6:18 remaining in the first half. Kicker Keith Duncan tacked on two field goals on the next two drives to make the score 14-13 at halftime.

On their first drive of the second half, the Hawkeyes went 70 yards on nine plays for a touchdown, which they followed with a two-point conversion to take a 21-14 lead. Quarterback Spencer Petras took the snap as Ihmir Smith-Marsette ran in motion across the formation on the play. Petras then quickly threw it to the speedy receiver, who scampered into to the end zone for the four-yard score.

Iowa extended its lead to 28-14 with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Petras to tight end Shaun Beyer at the 12:40 mark of the fourth quarter. To finish things off, the Hawkeyes went 88 yards in 10 plays for another score. It was Smith-Marsette again, this time on the ground. The senior dove into the end zone after on his 13-yard scoring run for his second score of the night to put Iowa up three scores.

The Illini scored a touchdown in garbage time, but it was too late to matter.

Petras finished the game 18-of-28 for 220 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. On the ground, the Hawkeyes compiled 204 yards, led by Tyler Goodson with 92.

Defensively, Iowa shut down Illinois after the Fighting Illini’s second scoring drive. Linebacker Nick Niemann and defensive end Chauncey Golston both finished with eight tackles for Iowa. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon tallied five tackles, inlcuding 1.5 for loss.

The Hawkeyes close out the regular season next week at Kinnick Stadium against Wisconsin.