Halftime reactions: Iowa trails Illinois 14-13 at the break

The Hawkeyes scored points when they had good field position, but could have had more.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) scores Iowa’s first touchdown of the game during the second quarter of the Iowa v. Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois led 14-0 early in the second quarter, but Iowa scored on three straight drives to end the first half to make the score 14-13 at halftime.

Iowa outgained Illinois in the half, 187 yards to 158. The Illini will have the ball to start the second half.

Here are DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Assistant Sports Editor Isaac Goffin’s thoughts from the first half.

Hawkeyes score three straight times to end half, but could have had more

Iowa punted on its first four drives of the game, but good field position allowed the team to get back into the game in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes started their final three drives of the half at their 48, 46, and 47-yard lines and scored on all three drives to make it 14-13.

But Iowa could have had more.

After their first touchdown drive of the game, the Hawkeyes settled for two field goals on their next two possessions. On the second of those two drives right before the half, Iowa faced a first down from Illinois’ four-yard line with 30 seconds left in the half. The next three plays were all incomplete passes.

Spencer Petras threw two goal line fades to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, neither of which were catchable. Then on third down, Petras hesitated on a throw to tight end Sam LaPorta and the pass fell incomplete. Petras finished the first half 10-of 18 for 142 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta caught two passes for 46 yards, including the first score of his career.

The Hawkeyes succeeded at getting back in the game after the early deficit. Iowa needs to score six instead of three to get on top and stay there.

– Robert Read

Illinois getting passes by Iowa secondary early, but Hawkeye defense recovers late

Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters was on target early in the game, getting passes by the Iowa secondary.

Peters went 8-for-11 for 101 yards and completed his first eight passes. His most impressive pass of the day came on his second touchdown pass when he found receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe on a one-on-one in the corner of the end zone for 12 yards. Though it was called an incomplete pass on the field, a video review overturned the call.

That was the eighth play of a 75-yard drive. On the previously play, Peters found Imatorbhebhe for a 25-yard reception, who was tackled by Iowa defensive back Dane Belton.

On the Fighting Illini’s first drive of the game, Peters found running back Chase Brown for an 18-yard pass, which was his first completion of the day. On a 3rd and 9 from the Iowa 24, Peters found tight end Daniel Barker on a seam route where he nicely placed the ball, which resulted in Illinois’ first touchdown of the day.

After the Fighting Illini’s second touchdown of the day, the Iowa offense did get going, and its defense found a way to stop the Fighting Illini early on drives. After Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta scored the Hawkeyes first touchdown of the day, Peters threw his first incomplete passes of the day, which were inaccurate intended for receiver Donny Navarro.

Since that drive, the Illinois offense continued to look sluggish, with the running and passing game unable to get first downs. This was because of the Iowa secondary got its act together by not allowing Peters to sneak in tight passes.

– Isaac Goffin

