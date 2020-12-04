The Scoreboard: Dec. 4, 2020

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and former DI Managing Editor and current Telegraph-Herald reporter Kayli Reese to talk about all the latest Iowa Athletics news. The crew kicks off the podcast with a discussion about Iowa’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. The conversation then shifts to Hawkeye football before the podcast is wrapped up with a brief chat on NFL playoff seeding.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.