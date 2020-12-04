The Scoreboard: Dec. 4, 2020
December 4, 2020
This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and former DI Managing Editor and current Telegraph-Herald reporter Kayli Reese to talk about all the latest Iowa Athletics news. The crew kicks off the podcast with a discussion about Iowa’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. The conversation then shifts to Hawkeye football before the podcast is wrapped up with a brief chat on NFL playoff seeding.
Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.