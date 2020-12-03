How Much Does it Cost to Rent a Charter Bus? Everything You Need to Know

Did you know that a charter bus can accommodate at least 50 passengers? If you are considering renting a charter bus for your next outing or event, and are wondering “how much does it cost to rent a charter bus?” you are in the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rental process and costs to expect.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Charter Bus?

The truth is that the price will vary. It depends on your itinerary, your location, gas prices, etc. The best way to get an estimate for a charter bus rental is to contact reputable companies in your area and have them give you a quote. Most places will give you a free quote and you are under no obligation to book with them if you feel it does not fit within your budget.

Every company will take the travel distance, trip duration, where you are traveling to, the season you are traveling in, and the size and model of the bus you choose into consideration. Some companies will offer discounts if you book a minimum of 3 months in advance and if you pay in full at the time of booking.

Some companies will charge you by the hour, by the day, or by the miles.

Extra Costs

Your price might go up if you request any extra amenities such as WiFi, movies, televisions, etc. Thanks to technology there are so many possibilities and extra onboard amenities that you can request and add to your package for a more comfortable trip.

Watch Out for Hidden Charges

There are some companies that will try to sneak in some extra hidden charges on your final invoice. These small fees can make the price go up dramatically when the trip is done. This is why you want to be very clear with the company you are considering and read all of the small print on a contract before you sign.

Because not everyone is transparent about their prices you want to take the time to ask what is included in their rate. If they state that there are extra services that cost more, then ask what those services entail.

For example, some companies might charge more for younger children than for a bus full of adults and this might be considered an extra service. ALWAYS inquire what exactly their extra services entail even if you do not plan on using them.

Also, confirm their cancellation policy because you might end up with a large bill for canceling too late or for canceling at all.

Ready to Rent a Charter Bus?

Now that we answered the question “how much does it cost to rent a charter bus?” you can start shopping around and find the perfect charter bus rental company for you.

Found this article helpful?