Despite losing record, Illinois presents a challenge for Iowa

Both teams in Champaign are going to try to establish their rushing attacks on Saturday, and both have had success doing so throughout the 2020 season.

This weekend’s Iowa-Illinois football matchup features the two top-rushing teams in the Big Ten in terms of rushing yards this season.

The Iowa (4-2) defense will have its work cut out when it faces the Illinois (2-3) ground game.

The only team to run for more yards this season than Iowa in the Big Ten is Illinois, even with it having played one fewer game because of the canceled Ohio State game last week. Illinois has rushed for 1,112 yards, with running back Chase Brown the leading rusher at 357 yards.

Brown had 110 yards and two touchdowns, against Nebraska on Nov. 21.

“They have a system and believe in the system,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “And it’s been very effective for them. Not saying that we know what to expect. We know they are going to run the ball. Their guys are going to come out and get after our defensive guys. Those backs run really hard. Those are really good backs.”

Besides Brown, Mike Epstein is another option on the ground for the Fighting Illini. Averaging 6.1 yards per carry, Epstein has 338 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. When he faced Nebraska’s defense, he had 113 rushing yards.

With these statistics, the Hawkeyes know that the Fighting Illini will not sneak up on them. Last season, the Hawkeyes won this matchup 19-10 in Iowa City in what turned out to be a gritty game for both teams.

Formerly one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith has turned the Fighting Illini around, and the team made a bowl game last season. RELATED: Iowa football notebook: Staying on the field a win for the Hawkeyes, team moving forward after undefeated November

Brandon Peters started the last game at quarterback for Illinois. In the two games he’s played this season, he has had 292 passing yards and one touchdown. He has missed games this season because of COVID-19.

“I mean no disrespect to the other quarterbacks, you can tell Peters has been the starter,” Iowa defensive tackle Jack Heflin said. “He’s comfortable in the scheme and as we get with time and experience and I think he’s a very good quarterback and I think they’re a very good team across the board.”

Against the Hawkeyes last season, Peters threw for a touchdown and led the Fighting Illini in rushing that day with 76 yards. However, the Iowa defense — which prides itself in wanting turnovers — forced two interceptions and a fumble from Peters last season.

Iowa should be wary of Illinois linebacker Jordan Hansen, who is tied for the Big Ten lead in forced fumbles. He has also not missed a tackle this season.