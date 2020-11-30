University of Iowa reports 19 new COVID-19 cases on campus

The university is reporting that 13 students and six employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Nov. 27, there have been 19 new positive coronavirus cases in the UI community

In a campus-wide update sent on Monday, 13 students and six employees self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of students who have tested positive this semester is 2,682 and the total number of employees is 283.

The university said there is one student quarantining and two students self-isolating in the residence halls.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa and in hospitals are continuing to rise. However, positive cases in Johnson County have slightly declined.

The 14-day positive case total in Johnson County on Nov. 30 was 1,208, down from 1,748 on Nov. 23. The 14-day positivity rate in the county is 12 percent.

In RMCC region 5, which includes Johnson County, 259 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Nov. 30. Thirty-two percent of the region’s inpatient hospital beds are currently available.