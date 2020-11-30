Iowa men’s basketball team up to No. 3 in AP Poll

The ranking matches the best in the 11-year tenure of head coach Fran McCaffery.

Jenna Galligan

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon passes to guard Joe Wieskamp during the Iowa men’s basketball game against the Southern University Jaguars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Bohannon dealt with hip issues during previous seasons and is back this year after two hip surgeries. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jaguars 103-76 in their first game against them since 2017.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 30, 2020

The Iowa men’s basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the nation in the Associated Press poll released Monday, a two-spot jump from the team’s preseason ranking.

The No. 3 ranking matches the highest the Hawkeyes have ever had in the 11-year tenure of head coach Fran McCaffery.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 this season after two blowout victories. Iowa defeated North Carolina Central 97-67 to begin the season and downed Southern 103-76 on Black Friday. Iowa was ranked No. 5 in the nation to begin the season. The previously No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Virginia lost in the first week of the season, enabling the Hawkeyes to jump up in the poll.

Iowa was ranked No. 3 for one week during the 2015-16 season. At the time, the Hawkeyes were 16-3 overall with a 7-0 mark in the Big Ten.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the top eight of this week’s poll. After Iowa, Wisconsin is ranked No. 4, followed by No. 5 Illinois and No. 8 Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is Thursday against Western Illinois. Next week, Iowa takes on No. 14 North Carolina at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

