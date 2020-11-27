University of Iowa reports 18 new COVID-19 cases among faculty, students, staff

10 students and eight employees have tested positive since Nov. 25.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus. As of Nov. 25, 18 members of the UI community have self-reported testing positive for the virus since Nov. 23.

According to the campus-wide update sent on Friday, 10 students and eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the student semester-to-date total to 2,669 and the employee semester-to-date total to 277.

In the residence halls, one student is in quarantine and five students are in self-isolation.

As of Nov. 27, the 14-day rolling total for Johnson County is 1,339.