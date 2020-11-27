Social media reactions following Iowa’s 26-20 victory over Nebraska on Black Friday
Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter following the team’s sixth victory over the Cornhuskers in a row.
November 27, 2020
The No. 24 Iowa football team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 26-20 victory over Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday.
The Hawkeyes have won six straight games over the Cornhuskers in the Heroes Game.
Here’s what Hawkeye fans, players, and others had to say on Twitter following the win.
I would say very generally about Nebraska that it still feels like a coaching transition.
— Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) November 27, 2020
Imagine a dual postgame interview of Scott Frost and Steve Alford together after they both lost. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) November 27, 2020
Game plan to beat Nebraska: pic.twitter.com/yr7ixKWX9U
— 🇺🇸 (@PatAngererUSA) November 27, 2020
Here's my only serious Nebraska analysis for the day, and I've been saying it for years: unless you're putting linemen (on both sides) into the NFL, the Big Ten will eat you alive. That wasn't Mike Riley's bag and it doesn't look like Frost's either. Not yet at least.
— Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) November 27, 2020
There is ZERO doubt in my mind that Kirk Ferentz would beat Scott Frost’s ass in a steel cage match. https://t.co/h2ySrbtlR3
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 27, 2020
Death, taxes and Iowa consistently playing down to Nebraska every year.
— Anna Kayser (@kayserannam) November 27, 2020
funniest thing about the #clapgate. The snaps didnt hit an unsuspecting QB in the chest. the ball went 10 feet over his head or rolled along the ground. WTF?
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) November 27, 2020
Since 2015 Iowa is 18-4 in trophy games. All losses to Wisconsin.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) November 27, 2020
Nebraska winning percentage last 3 coaches:
Bo Pelini .705
Mike Riley .500
Scott Frost .357
👍
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) November 27, 2020
Our D-line so nasty🤧
— Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) November 27, 2020
@HawkeyeFootball Always fun to watch these guys do what they love! #HawksWin #TrophyCollection #IowaEdge pic.twitter.com/kfHfDgOAPW
— Kelton Copeland (@CopelandKelton) November 28, 2020
The Gift That Keeps On Giving#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/emnSHmgctW
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 27, 2020
Ooooohhh, now I get it. It's because I hate Nebraska MORE than Iowa State now! Suddenly little brother doesn't seem so bad by comparison. Get'im Captain. Scotty and PJ can row a boat together down a river of their tears. Get petty. https://t.co/BENyu9sQbN
— Julian Vandervelde (@BatMandervelde) November 27, 2020
The Gift That Keeps On Giving#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/emnSHmgctW
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 27, 2020
Tyrone Tracy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QioZVjYulW
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 27, 2020
Finish it off Iowa basketball let’s get our fans the best thanksgiving ever @IowaHoops
— DaviyonNixon (@DaviyonNixon) November 27, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...