This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Assistant Sports Editor Isaac Goffin to review Iowa football’s win over Penn State and preview the Hawkeyes’ upcoming matchup with Nebraska on Black Friday.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.