Iowa women’s basketball team extends home winning streak to 37 games with victory over UNI

The Iowa women’s basketball team dominated in-state rival Northern Iowa, 96-81, to win its season-opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes lost to the Panthers 88-66 in Cedar Falls last season. This time around, Iowa won to push its winning streak at Carver to 37 games.

Freshman Caitlin Clark led the way for Iowa in her first game as a Hawkeye. The West Des Moines native scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, while also hauling in eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Monika Czinano was second on the team with 19 points (7-of-12), followed by McKenna Warnock, who tallied a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Iowa got out to an early lead in the first quarter, and after 10 minutes of play led UNI 24-14. The Panthers responded in the second half to make it 43-36 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Hawkeyes took over. Iowa outscored UNI 38-22 in the third period of action. That domination carried into the rest of the game. In the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes led by as many as 25 points.

Kam Finley led UNI with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Iowa takes the court next on Dec. 2 in Des Moines against Drake.