One-on-one with former Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron

The Daily Iowan: What was the mindset heading into that Nebraska game in 2016?

Riley McCarron: That was kind of a roller coaster of a season for us. We had some tough losses and then we kind of picked it up at the end and had that big win at Michigan. So, we just wanted to go into that last game, Nebraska was ranked if I remember right, they [were] having a pretty good season, so we just wanted to prove I guess how good we were. But the record obviously didn’t show, and we just wanted to finish, us being seniors, the season on the right note and we were able to do that and beat up on Nebraska pretty good.

DI: What do you remember from that 77-yard touchdown catch?

McCarron: That was actually a play that was drawn up by the coaches in practice and we had found some weaknesses in the Nebraska defense and coach [Greg] Davis at the time our offensive coordinator, coach Ferentz, both Brian and Kirk, yeah we did a lot of play action because we were running the ball so well with LeShun [Daniels] and Akrum [Wadley] and found a little hole and we did a little play action and they sucked up to it and it worked just like the coaches had thought it would. Just a great play and awesome throw by C.J. [Beathard].

DI: When you finished that touchdown run and were in the end zone what was that feeling like?

McCarron: Oh man, it was a great feeling just knowing that was my last game at Kinnick and you don’t get too many experiences to run with the ball that long so to have a play like that in front of the fans in Kinnick and in your last home game was a pretty special moment. Just can’t ask for much more than that.

DI: Then at the conclusion of the game, a 40-10 win, how did you guys feel after beating Nebraska convincingly?

McCarron: Oh, it’s always a great feeling. Any game you win in college, so much work gets put into it, week in and week out so a win on Saturday is the work paying off during the week so it’s an awesome feeling and just celebrate with your teammates and your friends and coaches. It’s a great feeling, especially that one being the last game of the season so it’s always good to end the season on the right note.

DI: I know you mentioned the Michigan game before. What do you remember from that game?

McCarron: That was wild, we just wanted to find a way to win the game, didn’t care how or what it took. But growing up in Iowa and being a Hawkeye fan and seeing [Daniel] Murray kick that kick against Penn State and then storm the field it’s just like you always wonder as a kid big college football fan what that would be like and to get to experience that firsthand was just so awesome and we just had some of the greatest fans in the country and it was just incredible that game in that moment and just to share it with all your teammates, fans, family, friends. It was a wild night.

DI: So, I know you mentioned being a Hawkeye fan all your life. How did you get on the Iowa football team?

McCarron: I walked on. Coach [Reese] Morgan, he was in contact with my high school coach and I barely made it by the skin of my teeth. They asked me if I wanted to walk on a couple days after signing day my senior year and obviously I didn’t have to think about it and I just took it and ran with it, man. That was just a dream, it was a dream of mine and just to be a part of the Hawkeye football program was something special. It was just a dream come true man.

DI: That senior season you put up 517 receiving yards, which was a big improvement over your previous seasons. Why do you think you did so well that season?

McCarron: We had a lot of good receivers while I was at Iowa. Tevaun Smith, Matt VandeBerg, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Keenan Davis, Jake Hillyer, all those guys and guys I didn’t even mention that I’m sure I’m forgetting. But I spent a lot of my time on special teams and doing that stuff and helping out the scout teams and whatnot on offense so I had some guys that were better than me when I was younger and I just kept trying to get better year after year and I finally got an opportunity my senior year to really get some more playing time or earn some more playing time. I just wanted to show that I was capable of playing at that level and not only playing at that level but being successful and helping the team in a positive way whether it be in the run game or the pass game or special teams. It was just awesome to be a part of it and to be on the field as much as I could man because that’s the whole reason you’re there just to be on the field.

DI: After college, how did that NFL experience go for you?

McCarron: It was an awesome experience as well, man. I never thought I would have the chance to play in the NFL or be a part of an NFL organization, that’s for sure. But to have that opportunity was awesome. I’m very thankful, grateful that I even got the opportunity to work with someone like coach Wes Welker down in Houston and then to play for a prestigious organization like the New England Patriots was incredible, man. I never thought it would happen and I just enjoyed the heck out of it, just to be alongside all those great players and those hard workers. I learned a lot, not only about football but about life, work ethic, and what goes into it. It was a wild ride but one I was glad I was able to experience.

DI: And then, what was it like playing under coach [Bill] Belichick?

McCarron: It was incredible. Obviously, you see him on the TV all the time. I grew up, one of my best friends was a Patriots fan so I always heard about Belichick and all his Super Bowls and obviously he is a really great head coach but to be a part of his organization for a couple years and to be in his team meetings every day and be coached by him and see how all the little details that go into every little thing and you realize why everything is so important. I learned so much about him like I said not only about football but life and why people like him and others in that organization are so successful it’s not a surprise it’s not luck it’s the way they do things.

DI: What’s your favorite memory of coach Belichick?

McCarron: I don’t know if I can just pinpoint one memory, but I just appreciated the way that he was consistent with how he coached. He practiced what he preached, and he had a proven track record and obviously a ton of success. So, anytime there’s someone like that you can learn from, how great of an opportunity is that. So, I just commend him and how he ran his organization and just thankful I could be a part of it for a couple years.

DI: In 2018 the Patriots made a trip to the Super Bowl, what was that experience like?

McCarron: It was incredible man. I mean obviously like I said earlier I never thought I would play in the NFL, let alone be a part of a team in the Super Bowl. Just a crazy experience, I mean obviously I didn’t play in it but just to be a part of the organization and everything and experience everything firsthand what an absolutely crazy experience to say the least.

DI: Were you able to get a ring after that?

McCarron: Yeah, I ended up with the ring and what an incredible experience and incredible thing to have and just kind of remind me of that experience and that team and that part of my little window of my life, or my football career.

DI: And then after that Super Bowl, what did you end up doing?

McCarron: I’ve had a number of injuries over the years and I’ve had seven or eight surgeries just from football injuries throughout my career starting back at Iowa and then all the way up through the NFL and I just had decided that it was time to hang it up. It was a grind. I was trying each year to just hang on and make a practice squad or make the team and I was ready to move on and experience the next part of my life man. I was ready to finally find somewhere I can call home and actually live there for a full year and you know what just in a way to live like a normal person and have a lot more free time. But yeah, it came down to the injuries and it’s a grind and it’s a lot of work, so I respect all the guys out there that are still grinding it out.

DI: What’s your professional career been like after football? I saw that you were an investment advisor.

McCarron: Yeah, I’m living in Chicago now and I do real estate investment sales here in Chicago. I do a lot of multifamily sales and whatnot here in Chicago.

DI: How did Iowa prepare you for that job?

McCarron: Oh, in a number of ways. Not only the school part of it obviously, I mean I did graduate from the Tippie [College] of Business and learned a lot through them but just the football program and everything else in between I mean you talk about time management and you talk about hard work and take attention to detail, doing the little things that stand out. You don’t realize it at the time but all these things you’re learning during football and from your coaches every day, it applies to the real world. Now, instead of going to football practice or workouts, you’re going to work or meeting with clients and whatnot and all those aspects still apply doing the little things and whatnot because you’d be surprised how many people out there don’t do those things but come to find out that those are important things.

DI: Anything else you would like to add?

McCarron: No, that’s about it. I think it’s safe to say that playing football and being a part of coach Ferentz’s organization has single handedly probably been the best decision or best thing that’s happened to me in my life that has put me in the right direction. I don’t even know how to word that but it has given me a lot to go forward in the rest of my life. Something I can always look back on as such an incredible moment for four years, five years of my life and how thankful and grateful I am to have had that experience with those people and be a part of that program.