Iowa football ranked No. 24 in first College Football Playoff rankings of the season
The 3-2 Hawkeyes are not ranked in the Associated Press poll.
November 24, 2020
The Iowa football team is ranked No. 24 in the country in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings this season.
After an 0-2 start, the Hawkeyes are 3-2 after three consecutive blowout victories over Big Ten opponents. Iowa is not ranked in the Associated Press poll. Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta serves as the chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this season.
Alabama is the top ranked team in the first CFP rankings. Ohio State is the highest Big Ten team in this week’s rankings at No. 4, followed by Northwestern at No. 8. In-state rival Iowa State is No. 13 in the rankings.
Here are the full rankings from this week:
