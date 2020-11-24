Around the Big Ten Week 6: Where to watch the Iowa-Nebraska football game

“Northwestern to the CFP?”

Northwestern Quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks to throw a pass during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Power Rankings:

Ohio State— Copy and paste. Indiana— Ooh, you almost had it. You gotta be quicker than that. Northwestern— Another drubbing from the Buckeyes in Indy might be looming. Iowa— Has been dominant of late. Maryland— The Tagovailoa family has had a good couple of weeks. Wisconsin— Couldn’t handle those ‘Cats. Minnesota—Really should’ve lost to Purdue. Purdue—Really should’ve beaten Minnesota. Michigan— Took overtime to beat Rutgers and this isn’t basketball. Rutgers— The Scarlet Knights have the tiebreakers over Michigan State for this spot. Michigan State— Has been outscored 73-7 its last two games. Illinois— THE ILLINI ARE BACK at the 12 spot this week. Nebraska—Lost to Illinois, I mean… Penn State— The worst start in program history.

Matchups:

Nebraska vs No. 24 Iowa

Friday |12 p.m. | FOX

Yet another Black and Gold Friday.

No. 4 Ohio State vs Illinois

11 a.m. | FS1

Brandon Peters is back under center for the Illini so I expect them to lose by only 21.

Maryland vs No. 12 Indiana

11 a.m. | ESPN2

This should be a good game and basketball season hasn’t started.

Penn State vs Michigan

11 a.m. | ABC

Do you think you reached your potential in 2020?

No. 8 Northwestern vs Michigan State

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Northwestern grew up so fast.

Rutgers vs Purdue

3 p.m. | FS1

The Boilermakers have steam coming out of their ears after last week.