Around the Big Ten Week 6: Where to watch the Iowa-Nebraska football game
“Northwestern to the CFP?”
November 24, 2020
Power Rankings:
- Ohio State— Copy and paste.
- Indiana— Ooh, you almost had it. You gotta be quicker than that.
- Northwestern— Another drubbing from the Buckeyes in Indy might be looming.
- Iowa— Has been dominant of late.
- Maryland— The Tagovailoa family has had a good couple of weeks.
- Wisconsin— Couldn’t handle those ‘Cats.
- Minnesota—Really should’ve lost to Purdue.
- Purdue—Really should’ve beaten Minnesota.
- Michigan— Took overtime to beat Rutgers and this isn’t basketball.
- Rutgers— The Scarlet Knights have the tiebreakers over Michigan State for this spot.
- Michigan State— Has been outscored 73-7 its last two games.
- Illinois— THE ILLINI ARE BACK at the 12 spot this week.
- Nebraska—Lost to Illinois, I mean…
- Penn State— The worst start in program history.
Matchups:
Nebraska vs No. 24 Iowa
Friday |12 p.m. | FOX
Yet another Black and Gold Friday.
No. 4 Ohio State vs Illinois
11 a.m. | FS1
Brandon Peters is back under center for the Illini so I expect them to lose by only 21.
Maryland vs No. 12 Indiana
11 a.m. | ESPN2
This should be a good game and basketball season hasn’t started.
Penn State vs Michigan
11 a.m. | ABC
Do you think you reached your potential in 2020?
No. 8 Northwestern vs Michigan State
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Northwestern grew up so fast.
Rutgers vs Purdue
3 p.m. | FS1
The Boilermakers have steam coming out of their ears after last week.
