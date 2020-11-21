Tyler Goodson makes a defender miss, scores first Iowa touchdown of the day

The sophomore running back’s score puts Iowa up 10-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) pushes Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) out of bounds during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tyler Goodson is a problem for opposing defenses. He showed why once again with a touchdown to start the second quarter against Penn State.

After the Nittany Lions went on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on its second drive of the game to go up 7-2, the Hawkeyes responded with a score of their own. With Iowa facing a first and goal at its own 10, Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras handed the ball off to Goodson, who ran left, made a defender miss, and found the end zone.

Goodson has three rushes for 32 yards and a score through two Iowa drives. The Hawkeyes lead the Nittany Lions 10-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.