Tyler Goodson makes a defender miss, scores first Iowa touchdown of the day
The sophomore running back’s score puts Iowa up 10-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.
November 21, 2020
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tyler Goodson is a problem for opposing defenses. He showed why once again with a touchdown to start the second quarter against Penn State.
After the Nittany Lions went on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on its second drive of the game to go up 7-2, the Hawkeyes responded with a score of their own. With Iowa facing a first and goal at its own 10, Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras handed the ball off to Goodson, who ran left, made a defender miss, and found the end zone.
TYLER GOODSON LOVES THE ENDZONE pic.twitter.com/hC5DNiKrMQ
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 21, 2020
Goodson has three rushes for 32 yards and a score through two Iowa drives. The Hawkeyes lead the Nittany Lions 10-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.
