Social media reactions following Iowa’s victory over Penn State
Hawkeye fans and former players reacted to the win and Kirk Ferentz’s milestone.
November 21, 2020
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Iowa snapped its six-game losing streak against Penn State with a 41-21 victory over the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns, while the team’s defense forced four turnovers and tallied five sacks. The victory was head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 100th against a Big Ten opponent.
Here’s how Iowa fans, current and former players, reporters, and others reacted after the team improved to 3-2 on the season.
Something beautiful about Iowa defensive linemen rumbling untouched at Happy Valley 🥰 https://t.co/e1b83I0TQE
— Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) November 21, 2020
For Daviyon to throw some footwork in on Clifford.. wow hahah athletic as hell
— Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) November 21, 2020
#QBSneakU pic.twitter.com/DgKYsOgMhC
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 21, 2020
Big man euro step!! Elite footwork by @DaviyonNixon 🔥 https://t.co/TAbPgcMv9W
— Nicholas Baer (@Nicholas_Baer) November 21, 2020
Keep eating greedy big fella @DaviyonNixon https://t.co/AYkbs3Q60z
— Carl Davis (@Trenchwork94) November 22, 2020
You will not convince me there is a better coach anywhere! Congratulations Coach Ferentz!! https://t.co/fhWQEPmDxo
— Austin Blythe (@ABlythe63) November 22, 2020
Haha big win hawks 🙏🏼💯 I See you bro @DaviyonNixon https://t.co/BMXgN9l1gI
— Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) November 22, 2020
I could not be happier for @HawkeyeFootball and Head Hawk, Coach Ferentz! Congrats to players & staff on getting Kirk’s 100th B1G win at Penn State! A great accomplishment for a great person! Keep it rolling, Hawks! https://t.co/Pq9bdXXBDb
— Jan Jensen (@goiowa) November 22, 2020
Congrats Coach on your 💯BIG TEN WINS we are blessed🙏to have my kids playing for this College Football Legend! #IowaFootball #GodIsGreat #AigaStrong #BIG10Football #KirkFerentz4President https://t.co/c31RTGJFvJ
— Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) November 22, 2020
ICONIC✊🏾 https://t.co/QK81V2QXwd
— Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) November 22, 2020
Simply THE BEST! https://t.co/rfFbTYr41U
— LeVar Woods (@LeVarWoods) November 22, 2020
0-5 is the worst start in Penn State program history, which dates back to 1887. pic.twitter.com/OxkmUGDEOq
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 22, 2020
Scott Frost and the Nebraska offense watching Daviyon Nixon on film this week: pic.twitter.com/W8pJeLZleZ
— BlackHeartGoldPants (@BHGP) November 22, 2020
Alright.
Tomorrow I’ll going to put together an Iowa fans’ guide to dealing with Husker fans.
It’s going to be glorious.
If you hate Husker football, you’ll love my timeline for the next six days. pic.twitter.com/1bKftD2izw
— HawkeyesChronicles (@HawksChronicles) November 22, 2020
Serisouly, Daviyon Nixon is my favorite Hawkeye and has been since this moment: pic.twitter.com/IxYtz7j57U
— Holly&Go (@hawkchick11) November 21, 2020
The Lion Sleeps Tonight#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/MKItk2Q5N4
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 21, 2020
Penn State loss drops Nittany Lions to 0-5 for 1st time in school history. With only maximum of 4 games left, Penn State guaranteed a losing season for 1st time since 2004. This ends 15 consecutive winning seasons, which was nation’s 4th longest current streak
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020
James Franklin running a QB draw on 3rd and 17 pic.twitter.com/Jf5jsjA24b
— Richard Smeltzer (@SecretRichardS) November 21, 2020
Iowa’s QB sneaks work so well that the officials have no freakin’ clue just how far the ball has advanced. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/HhOnQ80EQR
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 21, 2020
Penn State Football pic.twitter.com/zEQClphpwN
— Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...