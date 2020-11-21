Social media reactions following Iowa’s victory over Penn State

Hawkeye fans and former players reacted to the win and Kirk Ferentz’s milestone.

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Caziah Holmes (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Iowa snapped its six-game losing streak against Penn State with a 41-21 victory over the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns, while the team’s defense forced four turnovers and tallied five sacks. The victory was head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 100th against a Big Ten opponent.

Here’s how Iowa fans, current and former players, reporters, and others reacted after the team improved to 3-2 on the season.