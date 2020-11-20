UI reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

These 65 cases represent a 20 percent increase since the last update on Wednesday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 50 new COVID-19 cases among students and 15 among employees since Nov. 18, a nearly 20 percent increase in self-reported cases since Wednesday. In all, 2,599 students and 243 faculty and staff have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year.

The briefing also reminded students that today is the deadline for students who meet the CDC’s vulnerability population criteria to apply for Temporary Alternative Learning Assignment for the Spring semester.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Nov.16 imposing additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and the UI’s office of Student Accountability has updated their event guidances in the wake of the new public health measures.

“Using virtual options such as Skype, Zoom, or conference calls is recommended whenever possible,” the briefing said in regards to events or gatherings. The briefing said that the university would continue to align its policies with the guidelines of the Board of Regents, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the CDC.

As of Nov. 20, the current positivity rate in Johnson County over the past 14 days is 15.3 percent. The 14 day positive case total in the county is 1,821.