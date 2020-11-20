The Scoreboard: Nov. 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and DI Projects Editor Brooklyn Draisey to discuss a number of topics in the world of sports. The crew kicks off the show with a conversation about the recent release of Iowa’s men’s basketball schedule. The group then previews Iowa football’s matchup with Penn State this weekend. The squad puts a wrap on the show with some NBA Draft talk.
Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.