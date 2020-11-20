The Scoreboard: Nov. 20, 2020

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and DI Projects Editor Brooklyn Draisey to discuss a number of topics in the world of sports. The crew kicks off the show with a conversation about the recent release of Iowa’s men’s basketball schedule. The group then previews Iowa football’s matchup with Penn State this weekend. The squad puts a wrap on the show with some NBA Draft talk.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell.