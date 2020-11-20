On the Record: Nov. 20, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Brian Grace, a news reporter covering local government, discusses his story on a racial-equity report card the City of Iowa City released comparing data from 2015 and 2019. This report showed a decrease in juvenile charges, but an increase in traffic stops. News editor Rachel Schilke discusses a story she worked on about increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Hospital beds are quickly filling up as COVID-19 cases continue to increase and medical professionals are urging Iowans to continue following coronavirus mitigation guidelines. Finally, news reporter covering higher education Sabine Martin discusses her in-depth story on the Regent Admissions Index that the three public universities in Iowa use for admissions. This admissions index does not take high school extracurricular activities into consideration.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.