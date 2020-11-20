Iowa women’s basketball opens Nov. 25 against Northern Iowa
The game will be at 6:30 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa women’s basketball will open its season on Nov. 25 against Northern Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The game will be at 6:30 p.m. and streamed live on BTN Plus. The schedule for future Iowa women’s basketball games hasn’t been released yet.
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, there will no general admission single game or season ticket sales to games in Carver-Hawkeye Arena at this time. Fans can purchase cardboard cutouts for games, which is the case for all winter sports at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa finished last season with a 23-7 record, and ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll at the end of the season. In Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes finished 14-4, which placed them third. The Hawkeyes have graduated the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year, guard Kathleen Doyle.
The team returns nine letter winners, including starters junior forward/center Monika Czinano and senior guard Alexis Sevillian. Czinano was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the coaches and the media after ranking second in the country in shooting percentage last season at 67.9 percent.
Iowa lost to Northern Iowa, 88-66, in Cedar Falls last season.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Isaac Goffin is the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a sophomore at the University of...