Iowa women’s basketball opens Nov. 25 against Northern Iowa

Iowa forward Monika Czinano catches a rebound during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 90-82.

Iowa women’s basketball will open its season on Nov. 25 against Northern Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game will be at 6:30 p.m. and streamed live on BTN Plus. The schedule for future Iowa women’s basketball games hasn’t been released yet.

Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, there will no general admission single game or season ticket sales to games in Carver-Hawkeye Arena at this time. Fans can purchase cardboard cutouts for games, which is the case for all winter sports at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa finished last season with a 23-7 record, and ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll at the end of the season. In Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes finished 14-4, which placed them third. The Hawkeyes have graduated the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year, guard Kathleen Doyle.

The team returns nine letter winners, including starters junior forward/center Monika Czinano and senior guard Alexis Sevillian. Czinano was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the coaches and the media after ranking second in the country in shooting percentage last season at 67.9 percent.

Iowa lost to Northern Iowa, 88-66, in Cedar Falls last season.