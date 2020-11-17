Sen. Chuck Grassley in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. Chuck Grassley will quarantine at home while waiting for test results after being exposed to COVID-19.

U.S Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks with the Daily Iowan staff after a visit to Mercy Hospital on July 2, 2019.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday he has been exposed to COVID-19 and is in quarantine awaiting test results.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” Grassley wrote in a statement. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and chair of the Senate Finance Committee. He will continue to work from home, according to the statement.

In October, Grassley didn’t get a coronavirus test after attending a meeting with Sen. Mile Lee, R-Utah, who had tested positive for COVID-19, because they had maintained social distance.

The statement didn’t say where Grassley had been exposed to COVID-19.