UI athletics department reports COVID-19 testing update

Action is underway during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

The University of Iowa athletics department conducted 592 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Nov. 9-15 and received 15 positive tests and 577 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 313 positive tests, 9,317 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.

The Iowa football team is the only UI fall sport competing in 2020. The team travels to State College this weekend to take on Penn State.