Social media reactions following Iowa’s victory over Minnesota

The Hawkeyes won a rivalry game and got back to .500 in the process.

Brian Ray

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Friday, November 13, 2020 at TCF Bank Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

November 14, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Following two close losses to begin its 2020 season, the Iowa football team is 2-2. Both Hawkeye victories over the past two weeks were blowouts, the latest one coming against the Gophers.

Iowa defeated Minnesota, 35-7, to secure the Floyd of Rosedale for the sixth season in a row.

A dominant ground game and a defense that held a shutout for over 59 minutes led the way for the Hawkeyes. Here’s how fans, reporters, players, and coaches reacted to the game on social media.

